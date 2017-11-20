 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Many More Party With Ed Sheeran! View Pictures

Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert: Here are Highlights | FilmiBeat

Ed Sheeran had one helluva concert last night in Mumbai and made everyone swoon to his honey-esque voice as the whole crowd joined him in singing the 'Shape Of You' along with his various other superhit songs.

Also, the singer had a blast with Bollywood celebrities and partied hard with Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and many others! View the pictures below...

Ed Sheeran Film-maker Farah Khan plants a kiss on Ed Sheeran's cheeks. Neha Dhupia Both Neha Dhupia and Ed Sheeran look really awesome in this picture, right? Malaika Arora Malaika Arora was the talk of the town for her stunning jacket and outfit. Shahrukh Khan Even the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan was present at the Ed Sheeran blast. Shahid & Mira Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were present at the party too. Group Photo Well, this is a group picture to remember, folks! Sajid Khan Film-maker Sajid Khan poses with Ed Sheeran. Just Wow! Malaika Arora makes heads turn wherever she goes!

Also View: Hot Wallpapers Of Amy Jackson!