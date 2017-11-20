 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Many More Party With Ed Sheeran! View Pictures

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Ed Sheeran Mumbai Concert: Here are Highlights | FilmiBeat
Ed Sheeran had one helluva concert last night in Mumbai and made everyone swoon to his honey-esque voice as the whole crowd joined him in singing the 'Shape Of You' along with his various other superhit songs.
Also, the singer had a blast with Bollywood celebrities and partied hard with Shahrukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and many others! View the pictures below...
Also View: Hot Wallpapers Of Amy Jackson!
Read more about: shahrukh khan, shahid kapoor, Malaika Arora