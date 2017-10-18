 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash Pics! Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar & Others In Attendance!

The Diwali parties of the B-town have kick-started and yesterday night, many Bollywood celebs marked their presence at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party in their dazzling avatars.

From Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt, from Sonam Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, many celebs from the tinsel town were spotted at the Diwali party. Have a look at their pictures below..