 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash Pics! Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar & Others In Attendance!

The Diwali parties of the B-town have kick-started and yesterday night, many Bollywood celebs marked their presence at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party in their dazzling avatars.
From Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt, from Sonam Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, many celebs from the tinsel town were spotted at the Diwali party. Have a look at their pictures below..
Alia-Sid Arrive Together At Ekta’s Bash
Rumours were rife that things are not going well between rumoured lovebirds, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. But their latest outing at Ekta Kapoor's bash has put all the rumours to rest.
Mr & Mrs Kumar
One of the most iconic couples of the B-town, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, also marked their presence at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash.
We Miss Kareena Here!
The entire Veere Di Wedding cast except Kareena Kapoor Khan, snapped with Ekta Kapoor at her residence.
Inside Pictures
Seen here is Ekta Kapoor, posing with Jaya Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata Dutt and Anil Kapoor.
Ekta With Sidharth
"When u see a pic n smile! #SnM," wrote Ekta Kapoor, while sharing this inside picture from her Diwali bash on Instagram.
Ileana With Her Boyfriend
Ileana D'Cruz caught in a candid mode with her boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone.
Ekta Kisses Sushant
How cute does Sushant Singh Rajput look here as he gets a peck on his cheeks from Ekta Kapoor.