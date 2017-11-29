 »   »   » EMOTIONAL! Katrina Kaif Bares Her Heart About Getting Over Her Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor

It's been a tough year for Katrina Kaif both personally as well as professionally. The actress broke up with her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and her last few films too failed to live up to the expectations.
In her latest interview with DNA, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress has bared her heart and opened up about the hiccups in her personal life post her break-up. Scroll down to read what she had to say...
It's Been Tough For Kat
The actress was quoted as saying to the leading daily, "The last year-and-a-half has been, at many times, extremely rough and trying for me."
She Calls It The 'Transition' Period
"I think I'm still in the transition period till I find myself and learn a lot more about myself. I'm happy in this phase."
She's Trying To Get Over It
"I'm working hard and understanding the joys of a film set. But, I'm still in a phase where there's a lot of uncertainty."
She Chose To Immerse Herself In Work
"But we also have a life alongside all of this. I go to work and you need to know how to give your best and come home and disconnect. You can't base your entire existence on it because it's not healthy and I have done that for a long time."
The Art Of Balancing Things
"Then, I shifted focus to my personal life and now, it's back to work because of the turn life has taken. You have to know how to balance things. Obviously, work should be done with passion and obsession. But, you also need to learn to not get your sense of validity or sense of self, just from your work."
Is This Why Ranbir & Katrina Broke Up?
Rumours were rife that Katrina was insecure with Ranbir's rapport with his ex girlfriend Deepika Padukone and that was one of the major reasons why the couple chose to call it quits.
When Kat Was Too Vocal About Her Feelings
In one of her interviews, Kat had confessed, "I can't enforce my will on the people in my life. Their choices are their own. I may not be happy with them but I hope that as they mature or evolve, their choices will change."
Ranbir's Cold Feet About Matrimony
She had said, "My greatest fear is that if and when I get married and I am standing at the altar or the mandap, he may not love me completely. That he may not know his mind well enough to be making those commitments. The anticipation of heartbreak is my only fear."
On The Other Hand
During the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, when Ranbir was asked to comment on his break-up with Katrina, he had said, "Whatever I felt at that time, I'm over it. I don't want to bring that negativity back in my life or say anything. It's fine. We're actors. It's part of show business."