 »   »   » EMOTIONAL! Katrina Kaif Bares Her Heart About Getting Over Her Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor

It's been a tough year for Katrina Kaif both personally as well as professionally. The actress broke up with her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and her last few films too failed to live up to the expectations.

In her latest interview with DNA, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress has bared her heart and opened up about the hiccups in her personal life post her break-up. Scroll down to read what she had to say...

