 »   »   » BOLD CONFESSION! Emraan Hashmi: I Became An Actor Because Of Nepotism

Nepotism continues to remain a hot topic of discussion in Bollywood and the film industry has a mixed opinion on it.
It all began when Kangana Ranaut shockingly called Karan Johar a 'flagbearer of nepotism' on Koffee With Karan and since then this N-word caught everyone's attention. While some celebs were bold enough to confess that it is very much prevalent in the industry, the others blatently denied its existence.
Recently, Emraan Hashmi didn't mince his words while talking to Hindustan Times about nepotism. Here's what he had to say...
Emraan Bagged His First Film Because Of 'Inside Connection'
Emraan unapologetically confessed that it was his "inside connection" that landed him his first film Footpath (2003).
He Got A Break In Bollywood Because Of Nepotism
"Yes, nepotism exists in our industry, and I got a break because of it. If my uncle [Mahesh Bhatt], who is a producer and director hadn't been there, I wouldn't have been an actor."
'There Was No Dying Need For Me To Become An Actor'
"My case was different. There was no dying need for me to become an actor or be a part of this industry. My college had got over, and I stepped into films."
'It Would Be A Lot Easier For Ayaan To Become An Actor'
"I wouldn't push my seven-year-old son, Ayaan, now into Bollywood. But tomorrow, if he wants to become an actor, it will be a lot easier for him because his father is an actor and producer."
'The Industry Won't Let Him Start Afresh As An Outsider'
"The industry will try to box my son into an image that his father had and completely snatch away his individuality. They won't let him start afresh, like an outsider."