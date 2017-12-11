 »   »   » ENGAGED FOR LIFE! Watch Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Exchange Rings

Putting all speculations to rest, lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma finally announced their wedding on Twitter just few hours ago.

Since then, the newly married couple have been breaking the internet with their wedding and mehendi pictures. And now we have some fresh pictures and video from 'Virushka's engagement ceremony. Check it out here...

Made For Each Other Virat looked dapper in a blue suit. On the other hand, Anushka chose a Sabyasachi dark maroon saree and made up for a stunning picture. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya! In the video, Virat is seen proposing to lady-love Anushka Sharma and she says a BIG YES! They exchange rings and are seen sharing a cute moment. They Finally Said 'I Do' Today In Italy After dating for four years, the much-in-love couple finally solemnized their relationship today in a private ceremony in Italy. When Virat Bared His Heart About His Lady Love Recently when Virat appeared on Gaurav Kapur's show Breakfast With Champions, he had revealed, "Sir lady luck ka kamaal hai (It's the magic of Lady Luck). You've seen me; you know I had no brains before. Ever since the lady has come into my life, she's taught me a lot of things. I've learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her. She's taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are in to the fullest." On How Anushka Changed His Life "Luckily I have never tried to change myself over the years. But the flip has been because of her. That period in England in 2014. Anushka was there in my life, she understood what I was going through so she kept me motivated. Her support helped me push through, however bad it was for me. She was a constant in that time... And then Australia happened (the tour in 2014-15 when Kohli scored four hundreds in four Tests) and I ended up scoring runs, in her presence. So it was a special thing for both of us because she also faced a lot of flak." Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna "A very big reason behind me not hiding my relationship is Mr. Zaheer Khan. Luckily he was one of the first guys I spoke to about this and he said whatever you do don't try to hide it because you'll stress yourself. And on top of that, you're in a relationship; you're not doing anything wrong. I'm actually very grateful that my first interaction about this was with Zak."

Meanwhile, check out this adorable video from their engagement party...

The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.