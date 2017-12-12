 »   »   » This Cricketer From England Once Proposed Virat Kohli, Now She Wishes Him A Happy Married Life!

Virat Anushka Wedding: Danielle Wyatt upsets with Kohli's marriage, Tweeted this | वनइंडिया हिंदी

England women's cricket team all-rounder Danielle Wyatt sent a tweet to Virat Kohli in 2014, and proposed him to marry her with a simple message, "Kholi marry me!!!" The duo have been good friends and earlier this year, Virat gifted her a cricket bat and she shared it on her Twitter handle.

Now that Virat Kohli tied the knot to Anushka Sharma, Danielle Wyatt sent out a tweet congratulating the couple and kept it sweet and simple by saying, "Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma." Check out Virat and Danielle's picture below!

Virat & Danielle Danielle Nicole Wyatt once proposed Virat Kohli back in 2014. However, the duo remained good friends these many years. Danielle With The Tendulkar's Danielle even met Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun at the Lord's cricket ground in 2013. Sachin Tendulkar's Son Danielle Wyatt and another English cricketer pose with Arjun Tendulkar at the stadium. Danielle & Arjun Tendulkar Danielle and Arjun are now good friends despite having a big age gap. Arjun & Danielle Danielle and Arjun first met during a cricket match which was held at the Lord's stadium. Coaching In England Arjun Tendulkar has undergone cricket coaching for many years in England as well. Danielle Wyatt Danielle Wyatt is an all-rounder in the England women's cricket team. Scorecard She has played 52 ODI matches and 73 T20 matches for England. Century Girl She has scored 1 century and 1 half century in the T20 format. Bowling Scorecard She has bagged 27 ODI wickets and 47 T20 wickets for England. End Vs Aus Her first century came against Australia in 2017 and it made England win the match easily. Friends Forever We hope Virat Kohli and Danielle Wyatt will remain friends all throughout their lives. All The Best Wishing all the very best to Danielle Wyatt for her upcoming cricket matches with England.