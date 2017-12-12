 »   »   » This Cricketer From England Once Proposed Virat Kohli, Now She Wishes Him A Happy Married Life!

England women's cricket team all-rounder Danielle Wyatt sent a tweet to Virat Kohli in 2014, and proposed him to marry her with a simple message, "Kholi marry me!!!" The duo have been good friends and earlier this year, Virat gifted her a cricket bat and she shared it on her Twitter handle.
Now that Virat Kohli tied the knot to Anushka Sharma, Danielle Wyatt sent out a tweet congratulating the couple and kept it sweet and simple by saying, "Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma." Check out Virat and Danielle's picture below!
Virat & Danielle
Danielle Nicole Wyatt once proposed Virat Kohli back in 2014. However, the duo remained good friends these many years.
Danielle With The Tendulkar's
Danielle even met Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun at the Lord's cricket ground in 2013.
Sachin Tendulkar's Son
Danielle Wyatt and another English cricketer pose with Arjun Tendulkar at the stadium.
Arjun & Danielle
Danielle and Arjun first met during a cricket match which was held at the Lord's stadium.
Coaching In England
Arjun Tendulkar has undergone cricket coaching for many years in England as well.
End Vs Aus
Her first century came against Australia in 2017 and it made England win the match easily.
Friends Forever
We hope Virat Kohli and Danielle Wyatt will remain friends all throughout their lives.
Kholi marry me!!!— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014
Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma ☺️💍— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) December 11, 2017