 »   »   » Inside Pictures Of Esha Deol's Baby Shower Ceremony! View Here

Inside Pictures Of Esha Deol's Baby Shower Ceremony! View Here

Posted By:
Esha Deol, who is pregnant with her first child, had a baby shower ceremony in the presence of her family and friends and she looks lovely and happy as ever. We've got you inside pictures of the baby shower ceremony and both Esha Deol and her mother Hema Malini are the ones to watch out for!

Check out the pictures of Esha Deol's baby shower ceremony below...

Esha Deol

Esha Deol is all smiles during her baby shower ceremony.

Baby Shower

The baby shower ceremony in the presence of her near and dear ones.

Lovely Couple

Esha Gupta poses with her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Esha

Esha shared this picture on her Instagram handle before the baby shower ceremony.

Candid Moment

The couple had posed for candid pictures a week ago!

Lovely

They look so lovely! Don't they, folks?

Happy Girl

This is the happiest moments of Esha Deol's life!

Blessed

She is surrounded by family and friends in this good times!

Like Mother Like Daughter

Esha Deol is all beautiful as her mother Hema Malini.

So Sweet

This has to be the sweetest mother-daughter picture ever!

Esha Deol
Story first published: Thursday, August 24, 2017, 17:09 [IST]
