 »   »   » Inside Pictures Of Esha Deol's Baby Shower Ceremony! View Here

Esha Deol, who is pregnant with her first child, had a baby shower ceremony in the presence of her family and friends and she looks lovely and happy as ever. We've got you inside pictures of the baby shower ceremony and both Esha Deol and her mother Hema Malini are the ones to watch out for!
Check out the pictures of Esha Deol's baby shower ceremony below...
Esha Deol
Esha Deol is all smiles during her baby shower ceremony.
Baby Shower
The baby shower ceremony in the presence of her near and dear ones.
Lovely Couple
Esha Gupta poses with her husband Bharat Takhtani.
Esha
Esha shared this picture on her Instagram handle before the baby shower ceremony.
Candid Moment
The couple had posed for candid pictures a week ago!
Lovely
They look so lovely! Don't they, folks?
Happy Girl
This is the happiest moments of Esha Deol's life!
Blessed
She is surrounded by family and friends in this good times!
Like Mother Like Daughter
Esha Deol is all beautiful as her mother Hema Malini.
So Sweet
This has to be the sweetest mother-daughter picture ever!
Story first published: Thursday, August 24, 2017, 17:09 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...