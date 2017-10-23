 »   »   » Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani With Their Little Baby Girl! View Pics

Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani With Their Little Baby Girl! View Pics

Posted By:
The lovely Esha Deol became a proud mother of a baby girl today on October 23, 2017 and along with her husband Bharat Takhtani, the duo stood outside the hospital in Mumbai holding their bundle of joy in their hands and showed the child to the media.

"I can't even express how happy I am today. I think the baby looks like me, when she smiles it seems the world smiles at you. This is a different feeling, which cannot be expressed in words", said the proud father Bharat Takhtani.

Baby Girl

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani with their bundle of joy, a baby girl.

Extended Family

The extended family also poses with the newborn baby girl.

Daddy Glances

Daddy Bharat Takhtani looks at his newborn baby girl outside the hospital.

Flying Kiss

Esha Deol delivered her first baby today on October 23, 2017.

Story first published: Monday, October 23, 2017, 17:30 [IST]
