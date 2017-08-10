 »   »   » Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta Goes TOPLESS! Covers Her Assets With Just A Pomegranate! Hot Pics

The unstoppable Esha Gupta has been blowing the lid off since close to three weeks by posting superhot pictures of herself either wearing a lingerie or being topless. Recently, she was seen in a white lingerie eating papaya and today, she has gone completely topless and is seen covering her assets with just a small pomegranate.

This picture is surely one of a kind and arguably the first time we've seen a Bollywood actress being this bold in experimenting with glamorous modelling pictures. Check out the pomegranate (ahem) Esha Gupta below...