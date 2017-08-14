 »   »   » Esha Gupta Defends Her NUDE Butt-Showing Pictures; Says She's Gone NAKED & TOPLESS During Modelling

Esha Gupta ruled Page 3 continuously after posting her nude pictures on Instagram. She was trolled and slut-shamed for the same. Some even said that she has posted all these pictures just to get attention.

But Esha Gupta is least bothered about the negativity. In a recent interview to a leading daily, she said that she has gone naked and topless during modelling days too.

Women Are Blamed For Everything In Our Country "In our country, women are eternally blamed. They are accused when a girl child is born; they are accused even when they are raped. So, somewhere I knew that I will also have to face a lot of heat.'' I Have Done Shoots Like This When I Was A Model ''After all, it's easiest for some faceless and redundant people to pull a celebrity down at the first opportunity. I've done shoots like this one when I was a model.'' I Have Gone Topless & Naked Too I've gone topless and naked, too. No one ever asked me about that. And who are these people who have ‘issues' with my pictures?'' It's My Body ''It's my body and it's been shot aesthetically. There's a thin line, which if you cross, you look vulgar. '' My Pictures Are Not Vulgar ''No one can say my pictures are vulgar. I got more love than hate, but it's better to be hated than to be forgotten. And right now, I'm in my best shape. Although we knew where this could lead, we thought, ‘If not now, then when?" Men Tend To Have A Problem If A Woman Goes Bold "Men tend to have a problem if a woman goes bold. Their manhood is challenged.'' Men Must Have Saved These Pictures On their Phone ''They are prudes, they must have even saved these pictures on their phone. And here we are in the country of Ajanta and Ellora, and Kamasutra, objecting to a woman's photo-shoot which she has done on her own will. So, my attitude is, ‘S***w them' and that's the point I wanted to make.'' I Didn't Want To Hold Back These Pictures ''The pictures turned out so beautiful that I didn't want to hold them back. The thing is that I've been comfortable and confident about my body all along." My Family Doesn't Pay Much Attention "I'm blessed with the nicest family. Initially, they were taken aback with the way this place functions and how everything from an engagement to a break-up becomes news. But today , they don't pay much attention.'' I Am Not A Girl From The Woods ''As a law graduate, I know what I'm doing. I've survived this industry on my terms and that's not changing. I'm not a girl from the woods who has, made it here.'' ''And for those ready to give me lessons on behaving Indian, I'm, more Indian they can be.My father has served the nation and I represented it proudly on an international platform (Miss India and Miss Universe)." Did Bollywood React After Seeing Her Bold Pictures? "Yes. Some of them did. Like Milan Luthria (her Baadshaho director) told me, ‘You're killing it with these photos. I'll be there for you if need arises.' I'm relieved and happy (hearing this)."

