 »   »   » SAD! Esha Gupta Deletes Her Topless Pomegranate, Cleavage & Butt Pictures On Instagram!

As sad as it might sound, Esha Gupta deleted her famous topless pomegranate, cleavage and butt naked pictures from her Instagram handle and we wonder why and when did she delete it in the first place.
She became an online sensation back in August with her bold and sizzling pictures and was the talk of the town. It's sad to see that she deleted the images, but not to worry, folks! You can see it below one last time!
It's Deleted
In sadness we say that Esha Gupta deleted this famous picture worth a thousand likes and comments from her Instagram handle.
Topless Pomegranate
Her topless pomegranate picture became the talk of the town and the Internet was filled with her superhot images back in August 2017.
So Sad!
We're all wondering why and when did she delete the most loved pictures on her Instagram handle. So sad, folks!
Her Choice
Kudos to Esha Gupta for being bold and creative in those pictures! We're sure she'll be back with a bang in 2018.
Hot Photoshoot
Esha Gupta became an overnight sensation in August 2017, all thanks to her superhot lingerie pictures.
Too Hot To Handle
She ended up posting back-to-back images and her followers could not handle this much hotness all at the same time.
Sudden Increase In Numbers
Her Twitter and Instagram handle suddenly became the most followed one and people were waiting for new pictures!
The Best Times
You gotta be joking if you didn't check out Esha Gupta's Instagram handle during August 2017, folks!
Confident Woman
Be it white or black lingerie, she rocked everything and looked so hot and confident.
Best Month Of 2017 - August
She continuously posted superhot pictures of herself all throughout August 2017 and we can say, it was surely the best month of the year!
Papaya Tales
Papaya and pomegranate suddenly became everyone's loved fruit! Of course, we can't blame them for liking it, you know why!
Lingerie Line
Reports state that she's all set to launch her own lingerie line and the photoshoot was a part of it.
Blocked Comments Section
Her hot pictures got tons of likes and comments and for a few pictures she even blocked the comments section.