 »   »   » WELL DONE! Esha Gupta Hits Back At People Who Consider Her 'Kaali' Because Of Her Dusky Complexion

Esha Gupta is one of the few actresses who doesn't fear to call a spade a spade. The leggy lass was recently the talk of the town for her very bold photoshoot.

The actress had received some flak and unsavory comments on her pictures. But, that didn't prevent her from mincing her words when she spoke to TOI. Esha even talked about why she refused to endorse a fairness brand. Scroll down to read more...



I Am Proud Of The Way I Look "I am proud of the way I look. In Europe, brown skin is celebrated. In India, I have to face discrimination for my complexion."

People Refer To My Skin Color As Kaala "I am considered kaali and there are people who refer to my skin colour as kaala. It's sheer hypocrisy."

I Am Made To Feel Bad The Way I Look "I am made to feel bad about the way I look when 90 percent girls in India look like me. They have the same skin tone as mine, dark brown eyes and are voluptuous. There are very few women who have a light skin colour."

There Is A Reason I Spoke Openly About Not Wanting To Endorse A Fairness Brand "There is a reason I spoke openly about not wanting to endorse a fairness brand. I am okay with the fact that a cream can make me look bright but I cannot endorse something which talks about lightening my skin tone."

The Brand Would Have Been Affected More Than Me Reportedly, the brand was about to go drag her to the court. Talking about it, Esha said, "I was ready to take them on. However, it didn't reach that stage since the brand would have been affected more than me. Commercials show how fair skin helps a girl get a job, get married and also depict her gaining the confidence to conquer the world."

In Our Country, A Girl With My Complexion Will Be Offered Hot & S*xy Characters As a society, we have perpetuated stereotypes associated with fair skin. Internationally, Rihanna and Beyoncé are celebrated. In our country, a girl with my complexion will be offered hot and sexy characters, and the gori chitti girl will be cast as the seedhi sadhi ladki. Are they trying to say that brown-skinned girls can't be seedhi sadhi? "

Why Is It That My Attire Affects You So Much? "And why just skin colour? We're also judged by what we wear. If I wear a salwar kameez, you will call me a behenji and if I wear a short skirt, you will call me a w***e. Why is it that my attire affects you so much?"



Well, kudos To Esha for raising up these thought-provoking questions and not fearing to make a valid point! What do you folks think about what she has to say?