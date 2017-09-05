 »   »   » Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta Holidays In Bali Sporting A White Bikini! View Pictures

The lovely Esha Gupta is holidaying in Bali, Indonesia along with her close friends and the actress is taking a much deserved break after shooting for Baadshaho. The film is out and is doing pretty well at the box office and Esha is soaking up in the sun, chilling by the pool, while sporting a superhot white bikini.
If sweet dreams arent't made of these, then we wonder what else is! Check out Esha Gupta's Bali pictures below...
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta is seen chilling by the pool sporting a white bikini and sunglasses.
Bali Holidays
She is currently holidaying in Bali along with her close buddies.
Much Needed!
Esha Gupta is taking a much deserved break after the release of her film Baadshaho.
Must Visit!
Bali is one amazing holiday destination and it's a must visit for everyone!
What A Backdrop
The backdrop of this picture is so lovely! Isn't it?
Just Perfect
Bali has all the right ingredients for a perfect holiday - sun, sand and the beach!
Hitting The Gym
After soaking in the sun, Esha Gupta and her friend hit the gym and started working out.
But First, Selfie!
No matter where we go, it's mandatory to take a selfie!
Rocked The Boat
Esha Gupta rocked the news last month with her stunning and bold photoshoot.
Now That's Something!
This picture of Esha Gupta totally stole the show! Whoa!
Please Wait while comments are loading...