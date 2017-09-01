 »   »   » Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta's Hot Photoshoot Was Trolled More By Women & Not Men! Read Details

Esha Gupta was the talk of the town when she posted sizzling hot pictures of herself on Instagram and set tongues wagging with her hotness. When the comments started pouring in on her pictures, she realised that it was women who ended up trolling her the most as compared to men and hence disabled the comments section for good. She opened up to ScoopWhoop by saying,
"The way people shoot pictures in clothes, I did it without them. What is the big deal in this?. It was a beautiful photoshoot. The reason I disabled the comments section is because I realised that more than men, women were writing random things about me."
About The Men's Comments
"Regressive men were writing things like, 'Sanskari nahi hai, Hindustani nahi hai, maa baap kya sochte hai' (She's uncultured, Not an Indian, What do her parents think?)," said Esha Gupta to ScoopWhoop.
She Didn't Care
"I don't know what all they were writing. These comments never bother me actually," revealed Esha to ScoopWhoop.
Sad Scenes
It's sad that she was slut shamed mostly by women and she had to disable her comments section.
Tough Nut To Crack
However, Esha Gupta revealed that she was not hurt by the comments as she didn't bother about it at all and moved on with her life and work.
She's Right
She said to ScoopWhoop, "If what others think or speak about me bothered me, I wouldn't have been able to make it this far. I have done this my whole life."
Sad Reality
She continued, "Today, we get one pimple on our face and we stress about it. Why? Because media clicks one picture and then you guys will criticise the skin."
Hard Working
"Once I was not well and still appeared at an event. Later my stylist told me how I became the talk of the town because of how I was looking," revealed Esha to ScoopWhoop.
She Nailed It
She further continued, "It's up to them to understand that despite being unwell I attended the event because it was for a film that I had worked so hard for."
Don't Let Criticism Get You
She summed it up by saying, "So you can't let what others say affect you, unless it is good criticism."
Piece Of Mind
None Like Her
