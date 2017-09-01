 »   »   » Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta's Hot Photoshoot Was Trolled More By Women & Not Men! Read Details

Esha Gupta was the talk of the town when she posted sizzling hot pictures of herself on Instagram and set tongues wagging with her hotness. When the comments started pouring in on her pictures, she realised that it was women who ended up trolling her the most as compared to men and hence disabled the comments section for good. She opened up to ScoopWhoop by saying,

"The way people shoot pictures in clothes, I did it without them. What is the big deal in this?. It was a beautiful photoshoot. The reason I disabled the comments section is because I realised that more than men, women were writing random things about me."