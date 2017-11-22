 »   »   » Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta Posts HOT Pictures Yet Again & We Can't Stop Drooling! View Pics

Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta Posts HOT Pictures Yet Again & We Can't Stop Drooling! View Pics

Posted By:
Esha Gupta has become the synonym of hotness as she's stealing the limelight every other week with her superhot lingerie and bikini pictures. It looks like there's more and more coming in the upcoming days and thankfully, nobody is complaining!

Check out the new hot pictures of Esha Gupta chilling by the pool sporting a bikini!

Esha Gupta's hotness knows no bounds and she's here to slay.

She's back with her hot pictures and her fans are going crazy!

The way she moves, poses and struts her body is what makes the picture totally worth it.

"After women, flowers are the most divine creations- Christian Dior," captioned Esha on Instagram.

Is there a picture hotter than this, folks? No chance!

Her bikini pictures can make anyone go weak in the knees.

Esha Gupta is an eye candy and can steal the limelight any day.

The bikini, pool and the sun is what Esha Gupta is all about.

Isn't she blessed with the perfect figure?

She's really one of a kind we've ever seen.

Esha Gupta also plans to start her own lingerie line soon.

We guess she'll launch it in 2018 and the best part is, she'll model the products herself.

Reports state that she's posting hot lingerie pictures as a springboard for her upcoming lingerie line.

So if the lingerie line is launched, Esha Gupta will be an actress and a businesswoman too.

We wonder what would her lingerie line be named as? Esha's Secrets?

She can really take on any existing lingerie line as well, folks!

Esha Gupta
Story first published: Wednesday, November 22, 2017, 10:40 [IST]
