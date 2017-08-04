 »   »   » Hot Lingerie & Papaya Is What Esha Gupta's Latest Pictures Are All About! View Here

Subscribe to Filmibeat
It looks like Esha Gupta is unstoppable as the actress has been posting several hot pictures of herself on Instagram and her followers are literally gasping for breath. Just when you thought that all her pictures are done and dusted, she came up with a new set of pics sporting a white lingerie and the twist to these images are, she's seen enjoying a papaya!
Check out her new pictures below! We're sure you'll love every bit of it...
Papaya Tales
Esha Gupta is raising the temperatures every single day by posting hot pictures of herself on Insatgram.
Too Hot To Handle
We can't wait for the full video to be released as it's going to be very hot, that's for sure!
Story first published: Friday, August 4, 2017, 13:15 [IST]
