 »   »   » Hot Lingerie & Papaya Is What Esha Gupta's Latest Pictures Are All About! View Here

Hot Lingerie & Papaya Is What Esha Gupta's Latest Pictures Are All About! View Here

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It looks like Esha Gupta is unstoppable as the actress has been posting several hot pictures of herself on Instagram and her followers are literally gasping for breath. Just when you thought that all her pictures are done and dusted, she came up with a new set of pics sporting a white lingerie and the twist to these images are, she's seen enjoying a papaya!

Check out her new pictures below! We're sure you'll love every bit of it...

Papaya Tales

Papaya Tales

Esha Gupta is raising the temperatures every single day by posting hot pictures of herself on Insatgram.

So Hot

So Hot

Her followers are absolutely loving it and she looks hotter than ever!

Spectacular

Spectacular

Esha Gupta looks so spectacular and has a body to die for.

Hotness Overloaded

Hotness Overloaded

She posted these stunning pictures a few days back on her Instagram handle.

Weak In The Knees

Weak In The Knees

She can really make anyone go weak in the knees.

Too Hot

Too Hot

Hotness is overloaded in her pictures and it's a sight to behold.

Treat To The Eyes

Treat To The Eyes

Since 2 weeks, her Instagram handle is brimming with hotness.

Teaser

Teaser

She also posted the teaser of her video clip and left a lot of things to our imagination.

Just Imagine

Just Imagine

If the teaser itself is so hot, imagine how the full video would be!

Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle

We can't wait for the full video to be released as it's going to be very hot, that's for sure!

Absolutely Gorgeous

Absolutely Gorgeous

She is absolutely gorgeous and can pull off anything with so much ease.

Whoa!

Whoa!

We're sure she'll post more and more pictures in the coming days!

Esha Gupta
Read more about: esha gupta
Story first published: Friday, August 4, 2017, 13:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos