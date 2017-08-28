 »   »   » SEMI-NAKED AGAIN! Bollywood Hottie Esha Gupta Posts Another Erotic Picture; Flaunts Her S*xy Body!

There is no doubt that Esha Gupta is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. The diva went nude for her latest photoshoot and her fans went crazy.

She was also trolled for the same but it seems that Esha Gupta gives a damn to all the haters. She posted another semi-naked picture of herself on her Instagram, where she is seen flaunting her hot body. Check it out...



Hot Hot Hot... The picture shows Esha wearing a short denim jacket and a short black undergarment. Extremely sultry!

The Negative Reactions... As expected, Esha Gupta fell prey to trolls targeting her for her bold pictures.

Trolls Slut-Shamed Her Though there has been a lot of slut-shaming, the gorgeous actress did not get affected by the negativity.

Esha's Reply To The Trolls Esha told a leading daily recently, "In our country, women are eternally blamed. They are accused when a girl child is born, they are even accused even when they raped.''

I Knew I Will Face This ''So, somewhere I knew that I will also have to face a lot of heat.''

It's Easiest To Pull A Celebrity Down ''After all, it's easiest for some faceless and redundant people to pull a celebrity down at the first opportunity.''

I Have Gone Naked... ''I've done shoots like this one when I was a model. I've gone topless and naked, too. No one ever asked me about that.''

It's My Body ''And who are these people who have `issues' with my pictures? It's my body and it's been shot aesthetically."

My Pictures Are Not Vulgar "There's a thin line, which if you cross, you look vulgar. No one can say my pictures are vulgar.''

On The Film's Front Esha will next be seen in Baadshaho which also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal.



Baadshaho is scheduled to release on September 1, 2017.



