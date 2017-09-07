 »   »   » Red Hot! Esha Gupta Turns Up The Heat In A Red Swimsuit! View Pictures

The hot and sizzling Esha Gupta has once again posted a 'temperature raising' picture of herself on Instagram and this time, the Baadshaho actress is seen sporting a superhot red swimsuit and the picture speaks a thousand words in terms of hotness and oomph!

It looks like there's no stopping Esha Gupta's hot pictures lately and, of course, nobody is complaining either! She's been dominating social media since a month with her sizzling lingerie pictures and is the talk of the town on an everyday basis. Check out the pictures below...