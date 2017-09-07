 »   »   » Red Hot! Esha Gupta Turns Up The Heat In A Red Swimsuit! View Pictures

The hot and sizzling Esha Gupta has once again posted a 'temperature raising' picture of herself on Instagram and this time, the Baadshaho actress is seen sporting a superhot red swimsuit and the picture speaks a thousand words in terms of hotness and oomph!

It looks like there's no stopping Esha Gupta's hot pictures lately and, of course, nobody is complaining either! She's been dominating social media since a month with her sizzling lingerie pictures and is the talk of the town on an everyday basis. Check out the pictures below...

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta looks smoking hot in this red swimsuit! Doesn't she, folks?

Talk Of The Town

She's the talk of the town since close to a month now, all thanks to her hot pictures.

Been There & Done That!

From lingerie to being topless and swimsuits, she's shared them all!

Lingerie Line

Reports state that she's planning to start her own lingerie line.

Lingerie Model

Thankfully, she'll be the model for her own lingrie line! So that's a bonus!

Big Bonus

We're sure her lingerie line will end up being one of the top brands in the country.

Businesswoman!

So from being a model and an actress, she'll also become a businesswoman.

Too Hot

Esha Gupta knows how to turn on the heat! Doesn't she?

Baadshaho

Esha Gupta's latest film Baadshaho is out now in the theatres!

Bali Holiday

She is currently holidaying in in Bali with her close friends.

Esha Gupta
