 »   »   » Lingerie Queen Esha Gupta SHUTS Down a Troller For Making Fun Of Her Topless Pictures!

Nobody can mess with Esha Gupta as her her tweets show she doesn't take unwanted opinions and negativity for granted and gives it back right then and there for those trolls who try to slut shame her for posting lingerie and bikini pictures. On the occasion of Air Force Day, she tweeted, "Proud to be an Airforce officers daughter, the real heroes are off the screen #AirForceDay salute to all protecting our nation."

A troller tried to slut shame her by saying, "Then Why u always do skin show? I know this is personal but imagine how it looks when a father see those kind of pics. Have a nice day." Esha, replied to the troller and took a stand for herself and said, "Shit buddy, didnot realise m the reason why we need our soldiers.. dude? Your statement just opened my eyes..m awakened." Now that's an awesome reply, right?