 »   »   » Here's How Evelyn Sharma Starts Her Christmas Preparations! Read Details

The beautiful Evelyn Sharma has started her Christmas preparations and said that whenever she decorates her home, she misses her family and friends back in Germany and gets nostalgic about the festive season. Evelyn is spreading the Christmas joy through her NGO Seams For Dreams by organising a garage sale on December 7, 2017 and all the profits would straightaway go to charity.
She opened up to Bombay Times, "I started this NGO two-and-a-half years ago, asI felt it's important to give back to the society. We collect clothes from people and distribute them among the poor. An an actress, I would like to inspire people to help the underprivileged in some way. It is a fulfilling experience."
Christmas Time
Evelyn Sharma starts her Christmas preparations by organising a garage sale on December 7.
Seams For Dreams
The garage sale is through her NGO Seams For Dreams and all the profits would directly go to charity and help the underprivileged.
German Christmas
She revealed that the theme of the garage sale would make you feel as though you're enjoying Christmas in Germany.
Snowy Christmas
She also promised to give the guests a feel of the snowy yet calm festive spirit, just like how it's in Germany.
Very Religious
Evelyn Sharma is a deeply religious girl and does her bit to help the underprivileged children all across the country.
Jack & Dil
On the work front, Evelyn Sharma will next be seen in the film Jack & Dil and is paired alongside Amit Sadh.