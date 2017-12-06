 »   »   » Here's How Evelyn Sharma Starts Her Christmas Preparations! Read Details

The beautiful Evelyn Sharma has started her Christmas preparations and said that whenever she decorates her home, she misses her family and friends back in Germany and gets nostalgic about the festive season. Evelyn is spreading the Christmas joy through her NGO Seams For Dreams by organising a garage sale on December 7, 2017 and all the profits would straightaway go to charity.

She opened up to Bombay Times, "I started this NGO two-and-a-half years ago, asI felt it's important to give back to the society. We collect clothes from people and distribute them among the poor. An an actress, I would like to inspire people to help the underprivileged in some way. It is a fulfilling experience."