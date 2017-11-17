 »   »   » Evelyn Sharma Holidays In Taiwan! View Pictures

Evelyn Sharma Holidays In Taiwan! View Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The beautiful Evelyn Sharma is currently holidaying in the city of Taipei, Taiwan and she's busy spending her time cycling to various destinations. She's actually there for a commercial shoot but the city is so beautiful that she instantly got mesmerised by it and became a tourist.

Check out the pictures below!

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma is in the city of Taipei. The backdrop looks so cool too!

Cycle Vs Train

Cycle Vs Train

She posted a video clip of herself cycling as the train passes by.

Cyclist Girl

Cyclist Girl

The actress was seen cycling across the beautiful city.

Buddhist Temple

Buddhist Temple

Evelyn also posed a picture of a magnificent Buddhist temple.

Cool Hairstyle

Cool Hairstyle

She gave much focus on her trendy hairstyle as well.

Group Photo

Group Photo

She posted a group photo along with the entire crew. They all look so happy.

Happy Girl

Happy Girl

Evelyn Sharma is the happiest girl and looking at her pictures makes her followers happy too.

Stay Tuned

Stay Tuned

Stay tuned for more pictures from Evelyn Sharma, folks!

Also View: Sizzling Hot Pictures Of Nargis Fakhri!

Evelyn Sharma
Read more about: evelyn sharma
Story first published: Saturday, November 18, 2017, 9:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers