 »   »   » Evelyn Sharma Holidays In Taiwan! View Pictures

The beautiful Evelyn Sharma is currently holidaying in the city of Taipei, Taiwan and she's busy spending her time cycling to various destinations. She's actually there for a commercial shoot but the city is so beautiful that she instantly got mesmerised by it and became a tourist.

Check out the pictures below!

Evelyn Sharma Evelyn Sharma is in the city of Taipei. The backdrop looks so cool too! Cycle Vs Train She posted a video clip of herself cycling as the train passes by. Cyclist Girl The actress was seen cycling across the beautiful city. Buddhist Temple Evelyn also posed a picture of a magnificent Buddhist temple. Cool Hairstyle She gave much focus on her trendy hairstyle as well. Group Photo She posted a group photo along with the entire crew. They all look so happy. Happy Girl Evelyn Sharma is the happiest girl and looking at her pictures makes her followers happy too. Stay Tuned Stay tuned for more pictures from Evelyn Sharma, folks!

Also View: Sizzling Hot Pictures Of Nargis Fakhri!