Evelyn Sharma Shares A Fun-filled 'Monsoon' Throwback Picture!

Posted By:
The lovely Evelyn Sharma shared a wonderful throwback picture of herself enjoying her first monsoon season while in Mumbai in 2010 and it looks like she's the sunshine in the cloudy weather, while sporting an orange top!

The actress is seen smiling widely at camera while holding an umbrella and she captioned it as, "Wow! #throwback to 7 years ago and my first monsoon in Mumbai! Its amazing to see what all happened since then and where God has brought me today. Life is wonderful! Live it to the fullest!"

Mumbai Monsoon

Evelyn Sharma looks so cool and happy in this picture right? She has come long way these 7 years!

Blue Hai Paani Paani

The lovely Evelyn Sharma is remembered for her 'Blue Hai Paani Paani' song from Yaariyaan and the Mumbai monsoon adds a perfect touch to it.

Water Baby

Evelyn Sharma time and again proves that she's a water baby and loves the monsoons and also loves chilling by the pool as well.

Great Life

She also sent out a message to her followers by saying life is wonderful and live it to the fullest.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Evelyn Sharma was last seen in the film Jab Harry Met Sejal which starred Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma

Jack & Dil

She is currently shooting for her upcoming film Jack & Dil and its scheduled to hit the theatres in 2018.

