 »   »   » Evelyn Sharma Shares A Fun-filled 'Monsoon' Throwback Picture!

The lovely Evelyn Sharma shared a wonderful throwback picture of herself enjoying her first monsoon season while in Mumbai in 2010 and it looks like she's the sunshine in the cloudy weather, while sporting an orange top!

The actress is seen smiling widely at camera while holding an umbrella and she captioned it as, "Wow! #throwback to 7 years ago and my first monsoon in Mumbai! Its amazing to see what all happened since then and where God has brought me today. Life is wonderful! Live it to the fullest!"