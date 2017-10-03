 »   »   » Forget Priyanka Chopra, It's Evelyn Sharma Who's Winning Awards In The United States!

Forget Priyanka Chopra, It's Evelyn Sharma Who's Winning Awards In The United States!

Posted By:
When there's a lot of hullabaloo about Priyanka Chopra doing well in the US by attending the Oscar Awards and various other late-night shows, it's Evelyn Sharma who is silently working behind the scenes and winning accolades for her contribution towards charitable causes and was also felicitated for her social work as the 'Pride Of India' amidst the Indian community in the US.

Evelyn has been using her celebrity status for a good cause and is working relentlessly for the benefit of underprivileged children. Her social project Dreams For Seams collects clothes for the needy and these are distributed all across India. Without a doubt, Evelyn Sharma is a true star both in India and the United States; what say, folks?

Evelyn Sharma has been awarded the 'Pride Of India' in the United States in the Indian community.

Her work towards social causes is commendable and she does it without the glare of the media, which is truly great.

If there's an actress who is beautiful and down to earth, it has to be Evelyn Sharma, hands down!

She runs her own NGO 'Seams For Dreams' and collects clothes for underprivileged kids.

Seams For Dreams is doing really well and has a good reach all across the country.

Evelyn Sharma is surely one of a kind and she's a blessing to the Bollywood film industry.

She also visits many school children in remote villages and spends time with them.

Her Twitter pictures also show the actress lending a hand in building a school.

Talking about her upcoming films, she said, "I'm currently reading a few fun scripts and I am in the midst of figuring my next outings."

She further commented, "I'm excited for my upcoming release 'Jack & Dil' with Amit Sadh." Well, we're excited about the same too!

Story first published: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 13:01 [IST]
