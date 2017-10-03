 »   »   » Forget Priyanka Chopra, It's Evelyn Sharma Who's Winning Awards In The United States!

When there's a lot of hullabaloo about Priyanka Chopra doing well in the US by attending the Oscar Awards and various other late-night shows, it's Evelyn Sharma who is silently working behind the scenes and winning accolades for her contribution towards charitable causes and was also felicitated for her social work as the 'Pride Of India' amidst the Indian community in the US.

Evelyn has been using her celebrity status for a good cause and is working relentlessly for the benefit of underprivileged children. Her social project Dreams For Seams collects clothes for the needy and these are distributed all across India. Without a doubt, Evelyn Sharma is a true star both in India and the United States; what say, folks?