 »   »   » Forget Priyanka Chopra, It's Evelyn Sharma Who's Winning Awards In The United States!

When there's a lot of hullabaloo about Priyanka Chopra doing well in the US by attending the Oscar Awards and various other late-night shows, it's Evelyn Sharma who is silently working behind the scenes and winning accolades for her contribution towards charitable causes and was also felicitated for her social work as the 'Pride Of India' amidst the Indian community in the US.
Evelyn has been using her celebrity status for a good cause and is working relentlessly for the benefit of underprivileged children. Her social project Dreams For Seams collects clothes for the needy and these are distributed all across India. Without a doubt, Evelyn Sharma is a true star both in India and the United States; what say, folks?
Pride Of India
Evelyn Sharma has been awarded the 'Pride Of India' in the United States in the Indian community.
Truly Great
Her work towards social causes is commendable and she does it without the glare of the media, which is truly great.
Evelyn Sharma
If there's an actress who is beautiful and down to earth, it has to be Evelyn Sharma, hands down!
Clothes For All
She runs her own NGO 'Seams For Dreams' and collects clothes for underprivileged kids.
Really Blessed
Evelyn Sharma is surely one of a kind and she's a blessing to the Bollywood film industry.
Now That's Something
Her Twitter pictures also show the actress lending a hand in building a school.
Upcoming Films
Talking about her upcoming films, she said, "I'm currently reading a few fun scripts and I am in the midst of figuring my next outings."