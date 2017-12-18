 »   »   » EXCITING! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play A Grey Character In Her Next?

After 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in action with Fanne Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. And now, it looks like the light-eyed beauty is on a signing spree with rumors about her being approached for a thriller, doing the rounds.

Now, that's quite an exciting scoop for all Ash fans! Want to know more? Scroll down for all deets...



This Is Interesting As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the flick will be a modern-day adaptation of a Bollywood thriller of the 1960s. Any guesses folks?

Some More Details For You Buzz is that this slick thriller will see the coming together of Prernaa Arora and Siddharth Anand to produce the film. The duo had a fall-out last year over an action film, which was marked as Sanjay Dutt's comeback vehicle but recently patched up.





A Slick Stylish Thriller With Ash The report further quoted a trade source as saying, "Prernaa and Siddharth's film will be a slick, stylish thriller with Aishwarya as the protagonist."

A Thumbs Up From The Actress The source further added, "Aishwarya has liked the concept as the actress and Prernaa get along very well. In fact, Aishwarya had attended the producer's birthday party on December 9. Prernaa had mentioned earlier in her interviews that she is planning another film with the actress. This is the one that she has approached Aishwarya for and is keen that the actress does it."





A Challenging Role For Aishwarya "It's a grey role with various layers to it and requires a powerful performer. Ash plays a woman who goes through an interesting transformation. It's a role the actress has never played before. While she has played roles with grey shades earlier including, Khakee, Dhoom 2 and Sarkar Raj, this one will be the most challenging so far," added the source.

Hot Scoop Meanwhile, there is also a hot buzz doing the rounds that 'Two States' director Abhishek Varman is keen to cast Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his next.







Well, we just hope that the gorgeous actress makes some official announcement soon to clear the air!