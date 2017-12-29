 »   »   » EXCITING DETAILS! Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Put On Their Dancing Shoes Again

Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor reunites again for High Rated Gabru song | FilmiBeat

Loved Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's adorable chemistry and impeccable dancing in 'ABCD 2'? Then here's something interesting coming your way.

The hit jodi will be reuniting once again once screen. Want us to spill some more beans about it? Then scroll down to read more...

Get On The Dance Floor Varun and Shraddha will once again be seen together in a special song for the film Nawabzaade, directed by Jayesh Pradhan and presented by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D'souza. The pair will be shaking a leg to Guru Randhawa's popular track High Rated Gabru. Varun Is Damn Excited Speaking about being part of this special song, Varun informs, "Having worked with Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh, I know them to be very talented boys. When I heard Remo sir and Bhushanji were doing a film with them I knew I had to be part of it in some way. So when this song came up, Shraddha and I decided to feature in this special video." Varun On Reuniting With Shraddha The actor further added, "It was a lot of fun, sharing screen space with Shraddha again. We are very comfortable with each other and High Rated Gabru is already a chartbuster." Shraddha Didn't Wanted To Miss The Opportunity Of Reuniting With The ABCD 2 Team "I was all charged to work again with Bhushanji, Remo sir, Varun and a few others from the ABCD 2 gang. When I got to know that we are going to be shooting a video for High Rated Gabru, I got even more excited because the song is fantastic and so loved. The whole experience of shooting it was fun. I felt nostalgic," chirped Shraddha. It Will Be Fun Remo D'souza who has choreographed the special video says, "Sometimes things just magically fall into place. It was heartening to see that Bhushan, Varun and Shraddha were most forthcoming to give what it takes to make this number extraordinary. I am glad we could do this for my protégés from ABCD2. I am sure the song will help to create a buzz around Nawabzaade."

Nawabzaade stars choreographers-turned-actors Shakti Mohan and Salman Yusuff Khan in lead roles.