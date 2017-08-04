 »   »   » SECRET REVEALED! How Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Real Life? Carries A Starry Attitude Or Is Humble?

We have read so much about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty but none knows how she is as a person. Many people think that she might be having a lot of attitude, all thanks to her envious looks. But is this really true?

Recently, the producer of Fanney Khan talked about the real Aishwarya Rai and how humble she is. Read what she revealed.



She Is A Beautiful Person Prerna Arora told Indian Express, ''She is a beautiful person, inside and out.''

People Assume That She Has Starry Air But... ''One would assume that Aishwarya might have the starry air, but she is very humble and a warm person."

It's A Delight To Work With Her "Aishwarya Rai is a complete delight to work with.''

About Her Film Fanney Khan "Fanney Khan is a lovely musical. The film has a lot of songs, and Anil Kapoor's character in the film is very entertaining. He is a musician, and he has a great energy to work with. He is portraying this character very well!"

Anil Kapoor Too Praised Co-Star Aishwarya Recently Anil told a web portal, "She is very intelligent and sharp and she speaks very well. She is the most beautiful girl, who can be more beautiful than Aishwarya Rai?''

You Can't Take Your Eyes Off Her ''You cannot take your eyes off her. And she is a great dancer.''

A Great Dancer ''Her dancing in Taal was fantastic.''



Aishwarya's Character In Fanney Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing the role of a glamorous singer in Fanney Khan. She will be romancing a young actor in the movie.



