 »   »   » Fans Misbehave With Jacqueline Fernandez! Get Uncomfortably Close & Varun Dhawan Comes To Her Rescue

Jacqueline Fernandez faced an unpleasant situation before the trailer launch of Judwaa 2 as two fans (twins) tried to misbehave with her and came too close in the pretence of taking a selfie. Thankfully, Varun Dhawan came to her rescue and sent the two men away with the help of the security guards.

"The plan was amended after a few male contestants from the group crossed the line of decency. An over-enthusiastic pair barged past the security, nudging aside the bodyguards, and got to Jacqueline. They wanted to click selfies with her and tried to get uncomfortably close. She tried to oblige, but, their aggression must have put her off," reported Mid-Day.

