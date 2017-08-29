 »   »   » Fans Misbehave With Jacqueline Fernandez! Get Uncomfortably Close & Varun Dhawan Comes To Her Rescue

Jacqueline Fernandez faced an unpleasant situation before the trailer launch of Judwaa 2 as two fans (twins) tried to misbehave with her and came too close in the pretence of taking a selfie. Thankfully, Varun Dhawan came to her rescue and sent the two men away with the help of the security guards.
"The plan was amended after a few male contestants from the group crossed the line of decency. An over-enthusiastic pair barged past the security, nudging aside the bodyguards, and got to Jacqueline. They wanted to click selfies with her and tried to get uncomfortably close. She tried to oblige, but, their aggression must have put her off," reported Mid-Day.
Contestants Speak Up!
"The two were asked to leave and our original plan of activity, cancelled. The rest of us were disappointed, but we understood that the call that was taken was an essential one," said another pair of contestants.
What Happened Next!
"They didn't want the others to feel dejected and thus, all the activity scheduled at a theatre and was shifted to a hotel, where the winners were put up."
Too Good!
"The actors spent quality time with fans while shooting for digital promos," revealed the pair of twins who met the actors.
Varun Dhawan
The contest was part of a 'twins' event where they could get to meet the filmy Judwaa, Varun Dhawan.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Despite being put off, Jacqueline Fernandez came up and spoke to the other twins who had come down to the event from all parts of the country.
Double Role
Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in Judwaa 2 and he too will be seen in a double role.