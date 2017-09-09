 »   »   » KAHAANI MEIN TWIST! Farah Khan Claims She Was Misquoted When She Spoke About Hrithik-Kangana Row

Kangana Ranaut left everyone shell-shocked when she revealed some controversial details about her alleged relationship with her 'Krrish 3' co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Farah Khan gets ANGRY at Kangana Ranaut, SUPPORTS Hrithik Roshan | FilmiBeat

Recently, Farah Khan who is quite outspoken reacted to this entire controversy. However, she ended up receiving a lot of flak for her statement on the social media. And now, there comes a twist in the tale!

'I Have Been Misquoted' The choreographer-director says, "I have been misquoted, to that girl I haven't even said anything." 'I Have Not Taken Anybody's Name' Farah said, "I had not taken anybody's names. Feminism I believe in. I've been a feminist long before the word was invented, and that I truly believe that it should be equal to both." 'They Are Not My Very Close Friends' She added, "People are grown up enough to know what they want and frankly they are not my very close friends." 'I Don't Interfere In Other People's Business' "Unless it's my family member or I feel I have the conform factor to call up and say why you doing this, I don't interfere in other people's business," concluded Farah. What Farah Had Said Earlier Reportedly, Farah had said, "I don't want to take anyone's name. I don't want to get caught in between. But every time you are playing a woman's card. For me feminism is equality. In such a scenario a man should put himself in a woman's shoes and vice versa and then it becomes easy to understand each other. One should deal with such matters carefully." She had added, "Just imagine if a man had said something like a woman, what would have happened. If a man had sent a picture or said anything like this, that man's life would have become hell or he might have been taken to the jail." "If such things are not acceptable for a man, why it should be for woman?"

Do you folks also think that the 'Happy New Year' director was misquoted? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.