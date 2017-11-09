 »   »   » Farah Khan Shares The FIRST Photoshoot Pic Of Deepika Padukone Before Casting her For Om Shanti Om!

As Om Shanti Om completes 10 years today, filmmaker Farah Khan shares her many behind-the-scene pictures with Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Shreyas Talpade.
In one of the pictures, Farah also shared the photoshoot picture of Deepika that left Farah all confident about her casting in Om Shanti Om.
Deepika Looks Stunning In This Picture
Farah captioned the picture as saying, "The 1st photo shoot of @deepikapadukone .. the 1 where i knew shes my Shantipriya.. #10yrsofOSO.. pic credit-@avinashgowarikar."
Farah Thanked SRK For Taking Off His Shirt
While thanking SRK, Farah wrote, "The 1 that started it all! Thank u @iamsrk 4 taking off ur shirt n making millions happy!!#10YearsOfOSO."
"Like I have said before. Only for you and nobody else. As Tom Cruise said 'You exploit me'," SRK replied to Farah re-tweeting his shirtless still from the movie.
Terrific Trio!
"Can't believe its #10YearsOfOSO .. feels like yesterday.thank you 4 the lov it still gets.. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone going 2pakao ul 2day," wrote Farah.
Farah Thanks Vishal & Shekhar
"Thank u @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @Javedakhtarjadu for a musical album that resonates till today 10yearsofOSO."
Farah & Arjun
"Another rare pic of me n @rampalarjun trying out his "old look".. looks handsome either ways #10yearsofOSO," Farah captioned the picture.
How Sweet Is That!
"N can never forget @shreyastalpade1 .. lov u ♥#10YearsOfOSO," wrote Farah, while thanking Shreyas Talpade.
Farah Talks About Deepika’s Success
With Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone also completes 10 years in the Industry and while, talking to an entertainment portal, when Farah was asked about the same, here's what she said:
"We [Deepika Padukone and Farah] were discussing the same in Alibaug when we met [during Shah Rukh Khan's pre-birthday bash]. I was telling her that it will be her 10th birthday this year."
I’m Proud Of Deepika: Farah
She further added, "I am very proud of her. From being from a completely non-filmy background to not knowing acting to becoming the topmost heroine of the country and a fabulous actor."