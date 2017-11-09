 »   »   » Farah Khan Shares The FIRST Photoshoot Pic Of Deepika Padukone Before Casting her For Om Shanti Om!

Farah Thanked SRK For Taking Off His Shirt

While thanking SRK, Farah wrote, "The 1 that started it all! Thank u @iamsrk 4 taking off ur shirt n making millions happy!!#10YearsOfOSO."



"Like I have said before. Only for you and nobody else. As Tom Cruise said 'You exploit me'," SRK replied to Farah re-tweeting his shirtless still from the movie.

