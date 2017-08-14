 »   »   » FATHER'S LOVE! Fardeen Khan Shares The First Picture Of His Newborn Son Azarius & It's Too Adorable

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha became proud parents for the second time on 11th August. The couple named their newborn son Azarius.
Recently, Fardeen took to his Twitter page to share the first picture of his tiny tot. Have a look at it here...
Too Cute To Handle
In the picture, Fardeen is seen holding his three day old baby in his arms. He captioned it as, "Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. Diani, Natasha & FK."
Baby Azarius
Earlier, the actor had shared the news of Azarius' birth on Twitter and posted, "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017."
His Daughter Diani
Fardeen and his wife Natasha also has a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan. Earlier while talking about his daughter, Fardeen has said, "Why this name? Well, Diani means ‘divinity' in Portuguese. It's also a beach town near Mombassa where Natasha had conceived. My mom suggested we call the baby Diani. As for Isabella it's been my favourite name for a long time. It exudes such beauty and delicacy. So, Diani Isabella Khan is my bundle of joy."
Fardeen's Filmography
Fardeen made his Bollywood debut in 1998 in Prem Aggan. He later went on to star in films like Jungle (2000), Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001), Om Jai Jagadish (2002), Janasheen (2005), No Entry (2005), Heyy Babyy (2007) and All the Best: Fun Begins (2009). He was last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya.
When He Got Trolled On Social Media
Earlier this year in May, Fardeen had to face the wrath of trolls on social media for gaining weight.
However, the actor gave it back by posting, "The actor said he isn't 'ashamed, depressed or blind.' "I believe the right to laugh at another is earned by having the courage to laugh at yourself. Currently living the happiest chapter thus far with lbs (pounds) to show for it."