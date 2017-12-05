 »   »   » Farewell Shashi Kapoor! Here Are The Last Pictures Of The Veteran Actor

Farewell Shashi Kapoor! Here Are The Last Pictures Of The Veteran Actor

Posted By:
The Bollywood film industry is filled with sadness and grief with the passing away of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor and his funeral was attended by several B-town stars of both old and younger generation.

Here are the last and final pictures of Shashi Kapoor as he bids farewell to one and all and reaches heavenly abode!

The Final Picture

Shashi Kapoor expired on December 4, 2017 at 5:20 PM at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. He was ill since seven months and was undergoing routine dialysis treatment.

RIP Shashi Kapoor

He breathed his last at the age of 79. He lived a good life and always lent a helping hand to whomever was close to him.

Funeral In Mumbai

His funeral was attended by several Bollywood stars of both the old and younger generation alike.

A True Gem

The Bollywood film industry has lost a gem with the passing away of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor.

Heavenly Abode

Now that Shashi Kapoor has reached the heavenly abode, we wish he comes to Bollywood once again in a different form or shape.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 5, 2017, 17:21 [IST]
