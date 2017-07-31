 »   »   » Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani To Return Back With Season 2 Of Their Web-Series 'Inside Edge'?

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Deshmukh ventured into digital space with their web-series Inside Edge and now, they are quite happy that their show has generated a good response from the audience.

In fact, we hear that the producer duo have been flooded with requests for a season 2 of the show. Now, isn't that some great news, folks?

Ritesh and Farhan were among the first film producers to join hands with a digital content provider to host a web series after they sensed a paradigm shift in viewership.

Ritesh says, "I'm thrilled with the response to Inside Edge. It was challenging for us and Karan Anshuman (writer-director) to create content in a different format for a global audience. I'm glad that it has been accepted and we've been asked to do a second season. We're currently in the pre-production stage of three more shows. We hope they too will pique audience's curiosity."

Meanwhile, recently a party was held at a venue in the suburbs of Mumbai to celebrate the success of Inside Edge. Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Sidhwani, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadda, Tanuj Virwani, Sarah Jane Dias, Amit Sial, Siddhant Chaturvedi,Sayani Gupta were present to name a few.