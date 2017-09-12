 »   »   »  Farhan Akhtar: I Did Not Go To Khairabad For The Film's Publicity

Farhan Akhtar who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Lucknow Central had recently visited Lucknow to present his film to the audience. The actor took a detour from his city visit schedule and visited Khairabad near Lucknow.

It is a lesser known fact that Farhan hails from Khairabad and has an ancestral home in the town which the actor had never visited.



Taking time from his hectic promotional schedule, he requested the production team to give him a day to connect with his roots.



Speaking about his Khairabad visit, he sets the record straight. The actor was quoted as saying, "I did not go to Khairabad for the film's publicity, I don't think we should confuse that. Actually, my father went to Khairabad some 2-3 years back, so from the time he returned he said that if you ever go to Lucknow, please visit Khairabad. We have our extended family there, they will be very very happy to see you. Our ancestral house is still there. My great great grandmother's grave is also there, so a lot of things as such, he said you should go and experience there.



I got a very emotional feeling when I went there, I had told him that I'll definitely visit Khairabad if I ever go to Lucknow and when I went this time I just requested production that please book me one day, so that's how it really happened."



Sharing insights into the emotional joyride that he witnessed on visiting his ancestral home Farhan shared "I would say this truly that I have not yet come to terms with the emotions yet. Of course, I was happy, the feeling of belongingness was there.



I met a lot of people who knew me because of my work, but I haven't ever met them, not even seen their photos, but the glimpse of a family which is visible in their eyes or the structure of their face, in their smiles was what happened. They toured me through the house, my great grandfather Mustar Khairabadi's room is still kept the way it was, so the desk where he would write, we saw that. There is a garden in the backyard which are 100-150 years old, there are a few pictures of them in the garden. It was a very amazingly emotional experience. So when they asked me if you would ever come back, I just thought that when the doors open once then the coming through continues. Hopefully, I will go back there again soon."



Lucknow Central will witness Farhan playing the role of a wrongfully accused under trial named Kishen Mohan Girhotra, in the jail of Lucknow.



The film is slated to release this Friday.