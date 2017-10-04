 »   »   » Oo-La-La! Farhan Akhtar Is The New Favourite Cover Boy Of Magazines

Fans of Farhan Akhtar are in for a big treat as we get to see multiple looks of the versatile star on various magazine covers recently.

The multi-talented personality of Bollywood has shot for four different magazine covers which have been released in the last three months.

Farhan Akhtar who is always known for his style, is seen giving fitness goals in one set of pictures, fashion goals in another while also giving us a peek into his tech side.

The bare body picture of Farhan Akhtar has got girls drooling over his body showing us the fitness freak side of the actor.

All covers are so different from each other. Some have him in a casual avatar while some see him in a dapper formal look & he rocks each one equally.

Fans don't seem to get enough of Farhan Akhtar as it's a treat watching him on these covers.

The actor embarked his entry into Bollywood as a director in 2001 and climbed the ladder of success over the years to establish himself not only as a director but also as a producer, actor, and writer. He took the audience by surprise with his power-packed performances in Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do and many other movies.

The star has not only marked his success in the film fraternity but also acknowledges social work as his responsibility with his social initiative MARD.

Undoubtedly, he is one Bollywood personality who juggles multiple crafts and has established benchmarks with the perfect blend of imagination, out of the box creativity along with an understanding of the business.