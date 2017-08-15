 »   »   » YET ANOTHER CHALLENGING ROLE! Farhan Akhtar Plays A UP Guy For The First Time

We have seen Farhan Akhtar playing different kinds of roles in his films, be it light hearted Imraan Qureshi in Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara or the Intense Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The actor has always proved his versatility as an actor by delivering power packed performances in his films.

Now, Farhan will be seen in a completely new avatar in his upcoming film 'Lucknow Central'. Recently the trailer of Lucknow Central was released and Farhan Akhtar has nailed it completely with his performance in the trailer.



The film has Farhan portraying the character of a guy from Uttar Pradesh for the first time. He is seen playing the role of Kishen Mohan Girhotra, who is an aspiring singer who idolizes Manoj Tiwari in the small town of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.Kishen's world turns upside down when he is falsely accused of a murder and is sent to Lucknow Central jail.The actor has left no stone unturned for getting into the skin of his character; the actor has got the dialect and nuances of people from Uttar Pradesh perfectly well.Presented by Nikkhil Advani, who has earlier won hearts with films like Airlift and D-day the film has got on board debutant director Ranjit Tiwari.Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari, and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.