 »   »   » Audience Is Now Bored Of Fantasy Films, Feels Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood's multi-faceted talent Farhan Akhtar, who is looking forward to the release of his next movie, Lucknow Central, which is about a music band of prisoners - feels the Indian audience has evolved from fantasy films to stories which are about real issues and are inspired from their surroundings.

Having made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, Farhan has spent a long time in the film industry dabbling in direction, production, writing, acting and even singing.

Talking about the evolution of story telling in Indian cinema over the years, Farhan said in a statement, "I believe things in the film industry... the stories that are presented, what the audience likes to see, follow a cyclic format which even has an evolution."

"And it's a good thing that our audience, writers, and producers want to talk about our people, they want us to talk about our issues."

"A few years ago, it was the age of NRIs, love stories were very popular. Everyone was eager to witness the presentation of romance and the world of fantasies was blooming. Maybe the audience is now bored of fantasies to some extent and they want to learn about themselves now, share our issues with each other."

Lucknow Central also features Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Inaamulhaq, Ronit Roy and Ravi Kissen. It is directed by Ranjit Tiwari.