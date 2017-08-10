 »   »   » Farhan Introduces Us To His Lucknow Central Co Star, Diana Penty Aka Gayatri Kashyap!

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to introduce the audience to the strict and straightforward co star Gayatri Kashyap aka Diana Penty from his upcoming film Lucknow Central.

The film stars Farhan Akhtar playing the role of an aspiring singer Kishen Mohan Girhotra whose life turns upside down when he gets wrongly charged with a murder, and is sent to Lucknow Central jail.



Diana Penty plays the role of Gayatri Kashyap, who is an NGO activist and the catalyst that helps the Lucknow Central jail members to escape.



While the trailer gave us glimpses of Gayatri, Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to draw a clear character sketch of his co star.



The video showcases Farhan Akhtar talking about Gayatri as a hot headed person who gets things done according to her will. The video further shows montages from the film establishing the character.



Gayatri Kashyap is an idealistic woman who works on her principles and does not shy away from speaking her mind. She does not believe in being oppressed to pressure and is ready to revolt if needed. The strong minded woman is the connection between the world inside and outside the jail for Kishen and his friends.



Farhan Akhtar posted the video on Twitter saying, "मिलिए गायत्री मैडम से और खुद जानिये! @DianaPenty @LucknowCentral #LucknowCentral"



The multi talented star had earlier posted an image describing Diana Penty's role on the social media platform saying, "गायत्री मैडम से बच के रहना भैया। इनके सामने नॉनसेंस किया तोह समझो लग गयी। सर सलामत तो पगड़ी हज़ार। मिलिए इनसे आज।@DianaPenty #LucknowCentral"



The image described Gayatri Kashyap as headstrong, adamant and straightforward, which is pretty evident in the video.



'Lucknow Central' depicts the journey of an innocent man who aspired to be a singer but is caught in the wrath of fate, wherein he lands in Lucknow Central jail after falsely being accused of a murder. There he along with his fellow in mates drafts a plan to escape the jail in the disguise of a music band.



Packed with powerful performances by Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Uday Tikekar, Sukh Kunwar the trailer has created a huge buzz around the film.



Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari, and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.