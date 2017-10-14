 »   »   » THAT'S JUST NOT DONE! Fatima Sana Shaikh Gets TROLLED Again, This Time For A Low-Waist Sari

What's wrong with the Internet, folks? In recent times, a lot of actresses had to face the wrath of social media. Be it Esha Gupta, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone or Celina Jaitley, the trollers have spared none.

Recently, 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actress Fatima Sana Shaikh faced a similar situation. Read on to know more...

Shameless Selfie Fatima got trolled for posting a picture of herself in a sari which she had captioned as 'Shameless Selfie'. Unsavoury Comments There were some who objected to Fatima wearing what they say is disrespectful clothing while others have branded it 'shameful' simply because she wore a low-waist sari. "Really shame on u," wrote one user. Other one wrote, "Allah say toh Daro jahanoom he milega tume burkha pehnooo. But, some comments defended Fatima's right to wear what she chooses to wear and denounced those seeking to police her wardrobe. This Is Not The First Time Earlier, the actress was heavily trolled for wearing a swim-suit during the month of Ramadan while she was shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta. Did Fatima Blushed When Asked About Playing Aamir's Romantic Interest? Recently at the ongoing Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival, when Fatima was quizzed about how it was playing Aamir Khan's lover in Thugs Of Hindostan after having played his daughter in last year's Dangal, the actress quickly quipped, "I still bully him. Ghar ki murgi daal baraabar.' Her Equation With Aamir Khan In one of her earlier interviews with HT, Fatima had said, "He's everything rolled into one - a friend, a guru and a guide. I can talk to him about anything. I can also discuss with him things like, ‘I have had crush on someone, so please tell me what to do'. Sanya (Malhotra) and I go to him for all our love-related problems, and he solves them for us."

Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to hit the big screens on 7th November, 2018.