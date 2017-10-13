 »   »   » ALL HARD WORK! Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Sweating It Out For Thugs Of Hindostan

'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to star in 2018's much-anticipated film, ' Thugs Of Hindostan' alongside Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress will be seen playing a warrior in the film and she is leaving no stone unturned to play her part to perfection.



Fatima has been following a prolonged fitness regime as a part of the preparation for 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. She has been sharing her workout regime on Instagram and no doubt, they look intense and vigorous.



Her workout includes cardio, running, jumping, strength training core training etc. The actress is playing a warrior in the film and from her rugged and rough workout, we can definitely say that she is all set to win us over once again with her performance.



We have witnessed her in Dangal which had a totally different fitness training, it was more of an athletic workout regime. Whereas in 'Thugs Of Hindostan' her workout includes lean body training which is quite different from the previous.



Fatima Sana Shaikh went into transformation as she is seen with long tresses. The actress looks beautiful and fierce in her new look.



Recently, at the ongoing Jio MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival, when she was asked how special is Thugs Of Hindustan for her, she said, "It's very special. I am very fortunate to work with legend Amit sir. I am very excited to work with him. He is an amazing co-actor.'' Talking about her co-star Aamir, she further added, ''I still bully him.''



Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on 7th November, 2018.