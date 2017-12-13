 »   »   » Did You Know? Fawad Khan Was Approached For Saif Ali Khan’s Role In Kaalakaandi?

Director Akshat Verma says Saif Ali Khan was the first choice for his directorial venture "Kaalakaandi" but at one point the makers did approach Fawad Khan to play the same part.

Akshat has revealed that when the film was with UTV, they were in talks with Fawad to play the role, which is now being played by Saif.

"Fawad was supposed to be one of the actors we talked to when the project was with UTV. It was around 2013... He was going to play the role Saif plays. But ultimately everything happens for a reason and for the best. No one could have done the role better than Saif," Akshat says in an interview with PTI.

"Kaalakaandi" chronicles the story of six characters from different worlds of Mumbai in a span of 12 hours and how the lives of complete strangers intersect.

Interestingly, Akshat says his "instinct for Saif was right" as he had written the film initially keeping him in mind.

"When I first messaged Saif, I didn't get a reply from him. When I finally met him, it was almost two years to the date I had texted him, and I still have the message saved.

"This time, he had read the script because Ashi (Dua, one of the producers) had sent it to him. He said 'ok we are on' in five minutes. So the time period was, on one hand two years and on the other, just five minutes to get Saif," he adds.

Credits: PTI