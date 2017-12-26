 »   »   » Fawad Khan Celebrates Christmas With His Family! Picture

Fawad Khan made Christmas more merrier with his family picture.His wife Sadaf Khan and two kids look more than excited, posing with their Christmas tree and decorations. Fawad, is a complete family man and always talks highly about his wife and children.

Also, during an interview with TOI, Fawad Khan opened up about his family and said, "My wife. She is my Rock of Gibraltar and my anchor. I have known her for so long but she is still my companion, my lover, my best friend, my everything. She understands me the most. Even in my rebellious phase, when I was most vulnerable, she would listen to me and understand me."

"What makes her the most attractive person for me is that she is very genuine. I find nothing fake about her. She is not pretentious and is very honest. She too knows that if she is having a difficult time, I am there for her. When you love someone you don't actually know what you love, but I do know that I can't manage my life without her."

