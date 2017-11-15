 »   »   » FEELING HOT IN WINTER? These Photos Of Deepika Padukone Are To Be Blamed!

Deepika Padukone always makes us skip a heartbeat whenever she flaunts her oh-so-gorgeous looks. People always look forward to her photo-shoots as they are a treat for sore eyes.

The recent one being the Autumn Winter collection from her clothing line. One look at these pictures and we bet you won't stop drooling...



Ufff..These Hazel Eyes You would want to get drown in those hazel eyes of Deepika! And yes, nobody rocks the bushy eyebrow look like our girl!





Make Way For The Gorgeous Lady They weren't wrong when they said 'Orange is the new black'! We are damn sure this orange sweater will soon make way into your wardrobe.





Oh My Gosh How can somebody look so perfect all the time? *feeling pangs of jealousy*

Beautiful Looks, Beautiful Looks & Beautiful Looks! Isn't this such a perfect perfect moment?





She's Fearless Too On the work front, Deepika's upcoming release is Padmavati which is currently in the middle of controversy. But, Dippy stands unfazed.

She recently told a leading daily, "As a woman, I feel proud to be a part of this film, and to tell this story, which needs to be told. And it needs to be told now. It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed. The only people we are answerable to is the censor board, and I know and I believe that nothing can stop the release of this film. This is not about Padmavati... We're fighting a much bigger battle."





Well, we couldn't agree more to her words. Talking about Padmavati, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and is slated to release on 1st December.