 »   »   » Film Industry Has Taught Me Lot Of Patience: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, who has impressed many with her strong willed and fearless woman characters in films like Pink and Naam Shabana, says the film industry has changed her a lot as a person as she can "kind of" take a lot of "non-sense"

"I think it (film industry) has changed me quite a bit," Tapsee told IANS when asked how she has transformed as an individual over the years after entering the industy.



"From being extremely impulsive, short tempered or the person who used to be over planned in a way that I never used to believe in taking risks...now, I have totally changed. I used to say no before even trying anything, but now I have at least started to believe in 'never say never' and that anything can happen in life," she said.



"I have started being more experimental so, I have changed quite a bit, especially in terms of patience. I think this industry has taught me lot of patience as I used to be extremely short tempered."



"But now, I can kind of take a lot of non-sense," added the actress.



The actress is now set to add some glamour quotient to her filmography with David Dhawan's directorial Judwaa 2.



She says the film, a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 released Judwaa, is going to add a lot to her career.

"People will see me in a totally different look and they are going to realise that I can probably pull off something which is as different as this ('Judwaa 2') compared to what I have done before.



"My Hindi audience hasn't really seen the glamorous side of me so, probably for me, it will be exciting to see the reaction of the audience after they see me in this film," she told IANS.



But it's not a forced step to show the world that she can do different kinds of films.



"It's not just to show everyone that I can do different stuff, but also for myself because as an actor you can get drained out if you keep on doing same kind of stuff. I really want to switch gears and try different things, genres and roles so that I can refresh as an actor and keep exploring different sides of my personality also," said Taapsee.



So are we going to see her doing more such films after Judwaa 2, an action comedy?



She said: "I am going back to do some really serious hard-hitting genre which I am lately associated with. So I will go back to that because that has given me the image I have today. I would like to continue with that. I want to do something really substantial and hard-hitting," said the actress. With inputs from IANS.