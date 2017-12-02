 »   »   » Filmfare Style & Glamour Awards: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Others At Dazzling Best [PICS]

It was indeed a night to remember! Yesterday, a galaxy of stars right from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan descended at the Filmfare Style & Glamour Awards.

The bigwies from the tinsel town were dressed to kill and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off them. We bring you a platter of pictures from the starry do that you just can't afford to miss.

Check it out for yourself....

She Slays Like A Goddess Deepika Padukone opted for a red hot gown and boy, we could already hear our heart skipping a beat. Baar Baar Dekho Holy smokes! Katrina Kaif knows how to make us go weak in our knees each time. Cindrella Tales Sonam Kapoor looks every bit like a princess in a sequenced gold ball gown. A Vision in White The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan painted an elegant picture in a a white down with a flowery trail. Oye Handsome We are totally crushed over Hrithik Roshan's oh-so-hot looks! Pretty Woman Isn't Alia Bhatt's dreamy looks making you go all hearts? Shine Bright Like A Diamond That's exactly what the gorgeous Sridevi is upto here! Diva Alert The evergreen Rekha knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes. Main Tera Hero The suave Varun Dhawan is killin' it at the red carpet. Love, Love, Love Shahid Kapoor dressed a grey formal suit with a black polo neck is hands down looking hawt! Candid Moments Bromance at its peak! Oh-So-Sexy That's Vaani Kapoor for you! Picture Perfect Bebo and Rekha strike a pose with Jitesh Pillai. Siblings Alert This click is all things adsorbs! Glamming It Up Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon pose for the shutterbug. Super Dapper Karan Singh Grover Do we need to tell you why we love this man? Beauty In Black Saiyami Kher proves yet again why one can't never go wrong with black. What A Gorgeous Sight! Looks like Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are the new besties in town! Beauty Queen The ravishing Manushi Chillar looked it a million bucks. Too Much Hotness In One Frame That's Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Esha Gupta for you! Quirk It Up That's exactly what brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana are doing here! Oh-So-Hot Bhumi Pednekar is raising the temperature soaring high in this white outfit.

Meanwhile, here's a list of the winners...

Most Stylish Star Of The Year: Shahid Kapoor

Fashion Trailblazer of the Year: Katrina Kaif

Hot Stepper Of The Year: Ayushmann Khurrana

Most Glamorous Star Award: Hrithik Roshan

Stylist Star Of The Year: Sonam Kapoor