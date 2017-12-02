 »   »   » Filmfare Style & Glamour Awards: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Others At Dazzling Best [PICS]

It was indeed a night to remember! Yesterday, a galaxy of stars right from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan descended at the Filmfare Style & Glamour Awards.
The bigwies from the tinsel town were dressed to kill and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off them. We bring you a platter of pictures from the starry do that you just can't afford to miss.
Check it out for yourself....
She Slays Like A Goddess
Deepika Padukone opted for a red hot gown and boy, we could already hear our heart skipping a beat.
Baar Baar Dekho
Holy smokes! Katrina Kaif knows how to make us go weak in our knees each time.
Cindrella Tales
Sonam Kapoor looks every bit like a princess in a sequenced gold ball gown.
A Vision in White
The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan painted an elegant picture in a a white down with a flowery trail.
Oye Handsome
We are totally crushed over Hrithik Roshan's oh-so-hot looks!
Pretty Woman
Isn't Alia Bhatt's dreamy looks making you go all hearts?
Shine Bright Like A Diamond
That's exactly what the gorgeous Sridevi is upto here!
Diva Alert
The evergreen Rekha knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes.
Main Tera Hero
The suave Varun Dhawan is killin' it at the red carpet.
Love, Love, Love
Shahid Kapoor dressed a grey formal suit with a black polo neck is hands down looking hawt!
Candid Moments
Bromance at its peak!
Oh-So-Sexy
That's Vaani Kapoor for you!
Picture Perfect
Bebo and Rekha strike a pose with Jitesh Pillai.
Siblings Alert
This click is all things adsorbs!
Glamming It Up
Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon pose for the shutterbug.
Super Dapper Karan Singh Grover
Do we need to tell you why we love this man?
Beauty In Black
Saiyami Kher proves yet again why one can't never go wrong with black.
What A Gorgeous Sight!
Looks like Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are the new besties in town!
Beauty Queen
The ravishing Manushi Chillar looked it a million bucks.
Too Much Hotness In One Frame
That's Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Esha Gupta for you!
Quirk It Up
That's exactly what brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana are doing here!
Oh-So-Hot
Bhumi Pednekar is raising the temperature soaring high in this white outfit.
Meanwhile, here's a list of the winners...
Most Stylish Star Of The Year: Shahid Kapoor
Fashion Trailblazer of the Year: Katrina Kaif
Hot Stepper Of The Year: Ayushmann Khurrana
Most Glamorous Star Award: Hrithik Roshan
Stylist Star Of The Year: Sonam Kapoor
